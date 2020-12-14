Stafford (ribs) had his X-rays come back negative Monday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The Lions haven't yet officially commented on Stafford's status for Week 15, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the veteran signal-caller's rib injury could realistically jeopardize his availability versus the Titans. That would likely lead to Chase Daniel starting under center, but it's at least encouraging that Stafford's injury doesn't appear to be a long-term issue.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: May miss Week 15•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Needs X-rays on ribs•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hurts ribs against Green Bay•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Playing Sunday, per usual•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Officially listed as questionable•