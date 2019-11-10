Lions' Matthew Stafford: Has broken bones in back

Stafford is expected to miss Sunday's game at Chicago due to fractures in his back, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford's practice reps were capped all week due to hip and back injuries, but the latter now appears to the more serious of the two. According to Schefter, the Lions' medical staff won't allow Stafford to suit up Sunday, which will be confirmed about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. In Stafford's place, Jeff Driskel is slated to be the team's starting QB, with David Blough in reserve.