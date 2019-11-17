Lions' Matthew Stafford: Has six-week injury
The fractured bones in Stafford's back may be a six-week injury, Adam Schefter reports.
That's not to say Stafford will sit out Sunday, plus the Lions' next four games, to reach the aforementioned threshold. Instead, he appears to be dealing with a fairly severe health concern. His return timetable has been unclear since the team discovered the broken bones in his back one day prior to his absence Week 10 at Chicago, ending his starting streak at 136 games. As long as Stafford is sidelined, Jeff Driskel will direct Detroit's offense.
