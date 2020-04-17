Lions' Matthew Stafford: Healthy enough to practice

General manager Bob Quinn said Stafford (back/hip) would be a full participant if the Lions were able to start their offseason program next week, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Technically, the Lions will start their program April 27, but it will all be virtual work for the foreseeable future. The unusual offseason is arguably less of a problem for the Lions that it will be for many other teams, considering Stafford, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and all the key wide receivers and tight ends are holdovers from the 2019 squad. Stafford missed the final eight games of last season due to multiple small fractures in his back, eventually making a full recovery this winter/spring without undergoing surgery. He also had a lingering hip injury, which wasn't deemed serious enough to require a medical procedure.