Lions' Matthew Stafford: Held out of practice Wednesday
Stafford (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his surprise absence this past Sunday at Chicago, Stafford practiced in a limited capacity. Upon further examination of his back injury, though, multiple fractures were discovered, and he eventually was ruled out. After the contest, coach Matt Patricia said he considers Stafford "day by day, week by week," per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. If Wednesday's session is any indication -- Stafford didn't do much beyond some light throwing on the side -- he seems to be more on the week-to-week side of the equation. Another absence from Stafford on Sunday against the Cowboys would thrust Jeff Driskel into a starting spot yet again.
