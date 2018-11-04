Lions' Matthew Stafford: Held under 200 yards

Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 199 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed five times for six yards and lost a fumble.

Stafford was under siege throughout, taking 10 sacks. His fumble came on a regrettable decision to pitch the ball back to his running back on the outside, leading to a 32-yard Vikings defensive touchdown when the play went awry. If Stafford doesn't get better protection in Week 10 against the ferocious Bears defense, he could be in for another ugly afternoon.