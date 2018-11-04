Lions' Matthew Stafford: Held under 200 yards
Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 199 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed five times for six yards and lost a fumble.
Stafford was under siege throughout, taking 10 sacks. His fumble came on a regrettable decision to pitch the ball back to his running back on the outside, leading to a 32-yard Vikings defensive touchdown when the play went awry. If Stafford doesn't get better protection in Week 10 against the ferocious Bears defense, he could be in for another ugly afternoon.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Turns the ball over twice in loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two scores in win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in Week 5 win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns in loss to Cowboys•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads upset over New England•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bounces back in Week 2 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...