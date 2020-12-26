Stafford went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford has been dealing with rib and thumb injuries the past few weeks, and he now appears to have added another health concern to his ledger after rolling his right ankle on the Lions' first possession of the contest. While Stafford hopped his way to the locker room, Chase Daniel took over for him under center.