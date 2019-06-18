Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hobbled down the stretch in 2018
According to Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site, Stafford played with "broken bones in his back" during the later stages of the 2018 season.
A regular on Lions injury reports over the final four weeks of the campaign, Stafford wasn't listed as less than limited on any of them while gutting out a back injury. The extent of the issue wasn't revealed until O'Hara's proclamation, though. With that knowledge, it's understandable why Stafford dipped below 200 passing yards twice in that four-game stretch after doing so just two times in the first 12 contests of the season. His health hasn't been a question mark during the offseason program as he acclimates to a more run-based offense under the direction of coordinator Darrell Bevell. Considering that development, Stafford's output could take a hit, though the presence of rising third-year wideout Kenny Golladay (chest) doesn't hurt his cause.
