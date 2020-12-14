Stafford (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Stafford went to the locker room after taking a big hit to the ribs in the fourth quarter. He quickly reemerged and tried to take some warm-up throws but didn't look comfortable, paving the way for backup Chase Daniel to enter the game. Prior to his exit, Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.
