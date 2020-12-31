Stafford (ankle) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
After exiting early in last week's loss to the Buccaneers with a right ankle sprain, Stafford has now missed consecutive practices as the Lions prepare for Sunday's season finale versus the Vikings. Though Stafford has also battled rib and right thumb injuries in recent weeks in addition to the ankle sprain, the Lions aren't yet ruling him out from playing Sunday, despite the team having little at stake in Week 17. Backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and David Blough will continue to take reps at practice this week to stay prepared to start in the event Stafford can't gain clearance for the finale.
