Lions' Matthew Stafford: Insists he's healthy
Stafford said his back injury from last year isn't a lingering issue, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
MLive.com's Kyle Meinke suggests there may be something going on with Stafford, who has been rested for a few practices and held out for the first two weeks of the preseason. The 31-year-old quarterback insists he's healthy, noting that the back injury he played through last year didn't even require offseason surgery. A strong showing in Friday's preseason game against Buffalo could put the matter to rest.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: DNP against Texans•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hobbled late in 2018•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Set to work with new coordinator•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finishes 2018 on high note•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Brutal performance in loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Active Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...