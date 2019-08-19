Lions' Matthew Stafford: Insists he's healthy

Stafford said his back injury from last year isn't a lingering issue, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

MLive.com's Kyle Meinke suggests there may be something going on with Stafford, who has been rested for a few practices and held out for the first two weeks of the preseason. The 31-year-old quarterback insists he's healthy, noting that the back injury he played through last year didn't even require offseason surgery. A strong showing in Friday's preseason game against Buffalo could put the matter to rest.