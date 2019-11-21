Lions' Matthew Stafford: Intends to play again this season
Stafford (back) expects to suit up again this season, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. "Whenever we all deem it's the right time for me to get back out there, I'll be out there," Stafford said Wednesday.
Stafford hasn't made his presence felt on the practice field since X-rays revealed multiple fractures in his back on Friday, Nov. 4. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last week that Stafford is dealing with a six-week injury, but by the quarterback's own words, he intends to return to action once the team determine he's ready to do so. As long as Stafford is sidelined, though, the Lions will operate with Jeff Driskel under center.
