Stafford completed 27 of 42 pass attempts for 402 yards, throwing three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 34-30 win against the Bears.

Stafford led the 31st fourth-quarter comeback of his 12-year NFL career Sunday, spearheading a 14-0 run over the final 11 minutes of regulation to get Detroit a win in Darrell Bevell's debut as interim coach. The 32-year-old has been a hit-or-miss fantasy asset this season despite possessing four different games with three passing scores. Two of his four preceding appearances entering Week 13 consisted of one or fewer passing TDs and under 215 passing yards. Next, he'll see Green Bay's 15th-ranked pass defense, having thrown for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one pick the last time the NFC North rivals met Week 2.