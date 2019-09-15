Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads fourth-quarter comeback
Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers. He added 13 rushing yards on four carries.
While this game wouldn't have been so close had Matt Prater not missed a field goal and PAT, Stafford made enough solid passes to overcome both the kicking woes as well as a pair of untimely interceptions. His best throw arguably came on a 31-yard dart to Kenny Golladay for the go-ahead touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. The 31-year-old has now thrown multiple touchdowns in two games to start the year and there's a solid chance he keeps that streak alive in Week 3 against a vulnerable Eagles secondary.
