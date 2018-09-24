Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads upset over New England

Stafford completed 27 of 36 passes for 262 yards with two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots. He added 10 rushing yards on his lone carry.

Stafford built upon his solid Week 2 performance and is quickly making everyone forget about how this Lions team got blown out by the Jets in Detroit's season-opener. In this one, Stafford outdueled Tom Brady by stringing together long drives in order to keep the Patriots offense on the sidelines; the Lions dominated time of possession roughly 39 minutes to 21. This development was largely a result of Detroit's newfound success in the run game, headlined by the fact that Kerryon Johnson became the organization's first 100-yard, single-game rusher since November of 2013. Sustained success on the ground may be a threat to Stafford's overall workload going forward, but there's an argument to be made that an effective running game could help the quarterback sustain drives and get his team into scoring position more frequently. Next up for Stafford is a Week 4 road matchup against a Cowboys defense that has allowed just 6.3 yards per pass attempt this season.