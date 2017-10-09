Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leg injury classified as soreness

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said that Stafford was "sore" after sustaining a right leg/ankle injury in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers, but declined to elaborate on the extent of the issue, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. "I think like most of the guys, [Stafford is] pretty sore after a game," Caldwell said. "The rest of it, you'll just have to wait for the injury report."

Caldwell refused to say whether Stafford needed X-rays on his leg after the game, so it appears more information on the quarterback's health may not be known until the Lions resume practicing Wednesday. Stafford, who suffered the injury in the second half, returned to the game and led the Lions to two touchdown drives, but was visibly hobbling up and down the field. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford's ankle and quad area was also heavily taped at the end of the game, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Lions limited his practice time this week in an effort to get him as healthy as possible for next Sunday's game against the Saints. Stafford has routinely played through injuries throughout his career and hasn't missed a game since 2010, so the early expectation is that he'll suit up against New Orleans, even if he remains at well below 100 percent health.