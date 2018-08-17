Lions' Matthew Stafford: Likely to play Friday
Stafford likely will play in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website reports.
Stafford came out in uniform for the Lions' first preseason game but didn't actually play in the contest. He'll likely play at least one or two drives Friday night, though coach Matt Patricia hasn't commented on his plan for the quarterbacks.
