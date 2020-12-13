Stafford (thumb), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday versus Green Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran quarterback has been playing through the right thumb injury for most of the past month, so it's hardly a surprise he's on track to take the field again this weekend. Stafford remains without No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) for the sixth straight contest, but the expected return of tailback D'Andre Swift (illness) should bring a boost to the offense.