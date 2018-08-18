Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited action in preseason debut

Stafford completed two of five passes for 51 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Friday's preseason game against the Giants.

Making his 2018 preseason debut, Stafford did what he could, but the quarterback was pulled from the game rather quickly after taking two sacks -- plus another that was wiped out be a defensive penalty -- behind an offensive line that seemed out of sync. However, there's optimism this trend won't continue into the regular season once offensive guard T.J. Lang (undisclosed) is back in action, especially if first-round rookie Frank Ragnow can acclimate to the professional stage sooner than later. Look for Stafford to make one more appearance this preseason when the Lions take on the Buccaneers next Friday.