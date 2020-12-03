Stafford (right thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
The Lions continue to manage the practice reps of Stafford, who picked up a partial ligament tear in his right thumb during a Week 11 loss at Carolina. He proceeded to complete 28 of 42 passes for 295 yards, one touchdown and one interception during a loss on Thanksgiving to the Texans. While Detroit's skill positions may again be depleted Sunday in Chicago -- both Kenny Golladay (hip) and D'Andre Swift (illness) didn't practice Thursday -- Stafford already has a 297-yard, one-TD performance against the Bears this season from back in Week 1.
