Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited again Thursday
Stafford was listed as a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Though Stafford wasn't upgraded to full participation in practice, it nonetheless seems he stepped up his involvement during the session. According to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Stafford was able to throw during the 15 minutes of practice made available to the media, with his touch passes looking normal. However, because Stafford had two fingers taped up during the workout -- one less finger than he taped Monday -- his throws were lacking in zip, which could hinder his effectiveness by the time Sunday's game against the Buccaneers arrives. The expectation is that Stafford will fight through the bruised hand to play in Week 14, but his injury could make him a riskier fantasy option than usual in an otherwise favorable matchup.
