Stafford (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford hasn't been a stranger to limited practice reps since he first injured his right thumb nearly a month ago, but the issue isn't something that's shed any serious doubt on his availability as of late. While there's not yet any real reason to worry about Stafford gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the Packers, it's worth noting that top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) was once again absent from practice Thursday.

