Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited at practice again

Stafford (hip/back) remained limited Thursday at practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

There hasn't been any hint of genuine concern about Stafford's availability for Sunday's game in Chicago. He said his current back injury is unrelated to the one he played through last season, and his ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track to play through the pair of ailments. A tough matchup with the Bears defense is probably the bigger concern, though it hasn't quite been the same dominant unit from 2018.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories