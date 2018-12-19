Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited by back again
Stafford (back) was listed as a limited participant on the Lions' first Week 16 practice report Wednesday.
For the third straight week, the Lions are placing a cap on Stafford's practice reps due to a back injury. However, his ensuing pair of performances yielded just 309 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions on 52 pass attempts. While there's not much doubt that he'll be available Week 16, a matchup with the Vikings' fourth-ranked pass defense isn't exactly enticing.
