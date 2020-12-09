Stafford (right thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions have regularly managed Stafford's practice reps since he first injured his right thumb, but he's played through the issue in four straight contests. The veteran quarterback has even attempted 42 passes in back-to-back games, and he put up a season-best 402 yards against Chicago's secondary last weekend. Stafford will look to keep his momentum against Green Bay's 15th-ranked pass defense.