The Lions listed Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Despite interim head coach Darrell Bevell stating prior to the session that Stafford wouldn't practice for the second day in a row, the veteran quarterback was evidently able to do more Thursday than the Lions anticipated. While Stafford is likely managing considerable pain while tending to an assortment of injuries, the 32-year-old looks like he'll attempt to do everything in his power to play Sunday against the Vikings, even with little at stake for the 5-10 Lions. For what it's worth, Bevell isn't counting out Stafford, telling Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press "there's not a doubt in mind" the signal-caller will be ready to go by the weekend.
