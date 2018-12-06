Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited Thursday
Stafford (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Estimated as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Stafford maintained that level of activity Thursday. Like wide receiver Kenny Golladay (quadriceps), Stafford doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game at Arizona, but his status will continue to be monitored as the weekend draws closer.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited with back issue•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Solid in defeat•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sinks team's chances with two picks•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Avoids mistakes in Week 11 win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in losing effort•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Held under 200 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...