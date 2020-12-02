Stafford (thumb) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice .
Stafford has regularly had his practice reps capped since suffering a right thumb injury Week 11, but he hasn't actually missed any time in that span. The veteran signal-caller had 42 pass attempts versus the Texans on Thanksgiving, so his sore thumb doesn't appear to be hampering him too significantly. Top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) couldn't practice to begin the week, but reliable slot man Danny Amendola (hip) managed a limited session.
