Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited to start week

Stafford was limited in Wednesday's practice due to back and hip injuries, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford appears to have gotten nicked up during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders. There's not yet any reason to believe that the 31-year-old is in danger of missing time, as he wasn't held out of Wednesday's practice entirely. He'll have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of participation in practice this week. Considering the signal-caller's irreplaceable role in the Lions' offense, the team may simply be taking a cautious approach to Stafford's health ahead of a tough matchup against Chicago's potent pass rush.

