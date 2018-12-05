Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited with back issue
Stafford (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With no report of a serious injury, Stafford should be able to give it a go Sunday in Arizona, playing with a depleted supporting cast that also includes Kenny Golladay (quad) and Bruce Ellington (back) as limited participants Wednesday. The Cardinals have allowed just 7.2 yards per pass attempt and 1.4 passing TDs per game, typically getting gouged on the ground instead.
