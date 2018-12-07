Lions' Matthew Stafford: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Stafford (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Arizona.

Although Stafford was limited in practice all week, he ranks second among active offensive players in consecutive starts with 124, so he has a streak to uphold. Assuming he's active Sunday, he'll be facing a tough Cardinals defense that is fifth against the pass (220.4 yards per game) and has allowed the third-fewest TDs (16) to quarterbacks in 12 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories