Lions' Matthew Stafford: Listed as questionable, set to play
Though he's listed as questionable on the final injury report, Stafford is in line to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The real question pertains to Stafford's mobility, not his availability. He was a full practice participant throughout the week, and Detroit didn't add a third quarterback to its roster. While a trip to the SuperDome is always good news for a signal caller, Stafford's ankle could make it tough for him to deal with pressure, if the Saints are able to muster any. It's worth noting that the New Orleans defense gave up just 13 points over its last two games, completely shutting down both Cam Newton and Jay Cutler.
