Stafford (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, but QBs coach Sean Ryan said the veteran should be able to play without any limitations, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Multiple reports suggest Stafford is expected to play, as he's apparently able to throw a football pretty well despite having a ligament injury in his right thumb. He does face a second challenge this weekend, with RB D'Andre Swift (concussion), WR Kenny Golladay (hip) and WR Danny Amendola (hip) all being ruled out. The Lions and Panthers are scheduled for a 1:00 ET kickoff.