Stafford (ankle/rib/thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Stafford was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, hoping to make a 16th start despite the recent addition of an ankle sprain to his list of injuries. Interim coach Darrell Bevell said Thursday that he has "no doubt" Stafford will play, but for fantasy purposes it's probably best to treat the veteran QB as questionable ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Chase Daniel and David Blough both got playing time after Stafford was knocked out of last week's 47-7 loss to the Bucs.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited in return to practice•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Idle for second straight practice•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Wants to play in finale•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ankle sprain not serious•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not returning Saturday•