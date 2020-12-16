Stafford (ribs/thumb), who did not practice Wednesday, said he has "no expectations" for Week 15, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford said he's taking his rib cartilage injury "day by day," and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions intend to wait until the end of the week to make a call on his status for Sunday's game against the Titans. Interim coach Darrell Bevell noted that he's "totally comfortable" with the veteran signal-caller suiting up even if he can't get in any practice reps, but given that the 5-8 Lions are already essentially eliminated from the NFC playoff picture, it could make sense for Chase Daniel to draw a start if there's even a slight chance of Stafford aggravating his rib injury.