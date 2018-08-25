Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks mediocre again
Stafford completed nine of 18 passes for 113 yards in Friday's preseason game at Tampa Bay.
Stafford played into the third quarter and set up three field-goal attempts on five drives. He also took three sacks along the way, after taking two in a brief appearance last week. Stafford presumably will be held out of the Lions' preseason finale, thus finishing the exhibition slate 11-of 23 passing for 164 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. He'll open the regular season with a favorable home matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football (Sept. 10).
