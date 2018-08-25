Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks mediocre again

Stafford completed nine of 18 passes for 113 yards in Friday's preseason game at Tampa Bay.

Stafford played into the third quarter and set up three field-goal attempts on five drives. He also took three sacks along the way, after taking two in a brief appearance last week. Stafford presumably will be held out of the Lions' preseason finale, thus finishing the exhibition slate 11-of 23 passing for 164 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions. He'll open the regular season with a favorable home matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football (Sept. 10).

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...