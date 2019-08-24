Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks sharp in preseason action

Stafford completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

Stafford saw significant run in what was his first and presumably final appearance of the preseason. While he looked sharp in his first game action under Darrell Bevell, Stafford's overall outlook is trending down after stud center Frank Ragnow (leg) went down with a seemingly serious injury. At least Stafford has a relatively soft matchup to start the 2019 season against a Cardinals defense that won't have Patrick Peterson (suspension) available to play.