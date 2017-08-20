Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks sharp through three series
Stafford completed eight of 10 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason win over the Jets.
Stafford led two scoring drives in three series before calling it a successful night Saturday. He projects to turn in another solid fantasy campaign, but unless Detroit abandons the dink-and-dunk offense it leaned on in 2016, his overall upside is likely capped. The pieces are in place for the passing attack to take a step forward, and Stafford also offers sneaky value on the ground. He's willing to scramble to extend the play and isn't afraid to call his own number at the goal line.
