Stafford (right thumb) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
There hasn't been any indication that Stafford is in danger of missing Thursday's game against the Texans, but his reps likely will remain limited all week. The 32-year-old played through the partial ligament tear in his right thumb last week against the Panthers and completed just 55 percent of his passes for 178 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. While his performance was clearly hindered, he draws a favorable Week 12 matchup, as the Texans have allowed 7.8 yards per pass attempt this year (sixth-most in the league).
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Begins week with limited practice•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Struggles to play through thumb injury•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Officially suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Listed as questionable, should play•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should play Sunday•