Stafford completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 6 against the Jaguars.

Stafford led the team to touchdowns on each of their first two drives of the game, though both were capped by rushing scores. From there, the Lions were in control of the contest, limiting the need for him to air the ball out. Even so, he displayed a strong connection with Kenny Golladay for long gains of 48, 36 and 16 yards, while also finding T.J. Hockenson for a one-yard touchdown toss. Detroit will take on Atlanta in Week 7, which could turn into a shootout that will be more conducive to Stafford posting gaudy numbers.