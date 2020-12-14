Stafford (ribs) hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, but his status is in doubt, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford was forced out of the Lions' Week 14 loss to the Packers in the fourth quarter, and Rapoport notes that his rib injury caused him significant pain. The Lions have scheduled X-rays for Stafford, and the team no doubt will evaluate him closely throughout practice this week if those results come back negative. Chase Daniel would figure to start against the Titans if Stafford can't go.