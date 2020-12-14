Interim coach Darrell Bevell said after Sunday's loss to the Packers that Stafford (ribs) will be getting X-rays on the rib injury that knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The results of the X-rays should help determine whether Stafford will be available to play against the Titans in Week 15. If Stafford's unable to suit up in that one, Chase Daniel would be in line to start under center for Detroit. The 5-8 Lions have little reason to rush their starting quarterback's return with the playoffs almost certainly out of reach.