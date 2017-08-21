Lions' Matthew Stafford: No decision on contract talks

Stafford hasn't determined whether he'll continue to negotiate a contract extension once the regular season starts, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Stafford is entering the final year of his contract with the Lions and would become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if he's unable to reach terms on a new deal with the team. Unless progress is made within the next few weeks, Stafford's contract could become an issue heading into the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'd be willing to continue to negotiate or prefer to revisit discussions after the campaign.