Lions' Matthew Stafford: No throws Wednesday

Stafford (hand) didn't throw during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Prior to the session, head coach Jim Caldwell told Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com that Stafford is "not out of the woods yet" as it pertains to Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, noting the contusion on the quarterback's right hand isn't "insignificant." The lack of throws doesn't mean Stafford ultimately won't be deemed a limited participant Wednesday, especially after handing off with his left hand. Backup QB Jake Rudock handled the majority of reps, though, so the Lions seem to be preparing for all scenarios.