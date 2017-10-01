Lions' Matthew Stafford: No touchdowns in Week 4 win
Stafford completed 19 of 31 passes for 209 yards and added a two-point conversion in Sunday's 14-7 win over Minnesota.
Stafford took a back seat to Ameer Abdullah and the rushing attack, though he did complete a successful two-point conversion to T.J. Jones after Abdullah scored Detroit's lone touchdown. He came into this one with a 7:1 touchdown to interception ratio and was just inches shy of throwing multiple scores in each of the first three weeks, so quiet performances like this one aren't the norm for the 2009 first overall pick in Detroit's pass-heavy scheme. While his fantasy owners won't be happy, Stafford deserves credit for playing mistake-free football against a talented defense to help his team secure an important road win.
