Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not being shopped

General manager Bob Quinn said rumors about the Lions shopping Stafford (back/hip) are "100 percent false," Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The rumors mostly suggest Detroit would trade Stafford and then select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft. It sounds like a reasonable strategy in a vacuum, but Stafford's contract would force the team to absorb $32 million in dead money in the event of a trade or release, compared to a $21.3 million cap hit in 2020 if he stays with the team, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. A trade would be a concession to an all-out rebuild, which wouldn't jibe with the Lions' aggressive approach to the 2019 offseason, nor would it align with the personal interests of Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. The team's leadership presumably intends to build a stronger roster around Stafford, perhaps reassessing next offseason if it doesn't work out well in 2020. The 32-year-old quarterback said he'll be healthy before spring practices begin.