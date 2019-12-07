Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not believed to have long-term injury

While it's unlikely Stafford (back/hip) will play again in 2019, his fractured back is healing "as it should" and the injury is not a long-term concern, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "It's something that was kind of a freak deal that happened and obviously got to take it in stride and listen to the doctors, my body, coaches, everybody, kind of figure out what's best," Stafford said Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Patricia said earlier this week that Stafford hasn't been placed on injured reserve "out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness," but it seems unlikely the franchise QB will return to action this season given Stafford's history with back injuries and the fact the Lions have already fallen out of playoff contention. David Blough therefore seems likely to continue on as Detroit's interim signal caller and it will be hard to trust any of the Lions skill players to consistently produce down the stretch.