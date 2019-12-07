Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not believed to have long-term injury
While it's unlikely Stafford (back/hip) will play again in 2019, his fractured back is healing "as it should" and the injury is not a long-term concern, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "It's something that was kind of a freak deal that happened and obviously got to take it in stride and listen to the doctors, my body, coaches, everybody, kind of figure out what's best," Stafford said Wednesday.
Head coach Matt Patricia said earlier this week that Stafford hasn't been placed on injured reserve "out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness," but it seems unlikely the franchise QB will return to action this season given Stafford's history with back injuries and the fact the Lions have already fallen out of playoff contention. David Blough therefore seems likely to continue on as Detroit's interim signal caller and it will be hard to trust any of the Lions skill players to consistently produce down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...