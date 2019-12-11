Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not cleared to practice
Stafford (hip/back) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough.
Stafford hasn't played or practiced since fractures were discovered in his back prior to a Week 10 game in Chicago. Last Wednesday, Stafford told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the injury is healing "as it should," and he expects to suit up when he's cleared to do so, whether it's in one of the final three games of this season or in 2020. While Stafford remains embedded in rehab, the Lions will roll with David Blough under center, with Kyle Sloter the backup QB due to Jeff Driskel's (hamstring) presence on IR.
