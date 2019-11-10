Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not expected to play Sunday

Stafford (back) is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With that, Stafford's streak of 136 straight starts is set to come to a halt, which means that Jeff Driskel is slated to start at QB for the Lions on Sunday.

