Lions' Matthew Stafford: 'Not out of the woods' with hand injury

Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday that Stafford (hand) is "not out of the woods yet" and indicated that the quarterback's injury isn't insignificant, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Though X-rays came back negative on Stafford's right hand earlier this week, he's still dealing with a significant contusion that could inhibit his ability to throw the ball. As a result, Stafford seems likely to be at least a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, if not held out of the session entirely. Because Stafford's status for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers is up in the air, Caldwell indicated that he would likely have to balance getting both Stafford and backup Jake Rudock ready for possible starting assignments during the Lions' practices this week.