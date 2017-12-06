Lions' Matthew Stafford: 'Not out of the woods' with hand injury
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday that Stafford (hand) is "not out of the woods yet" and indicated that the quarterback's injury isn't insignificant, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Though X-rays came back negative on Stafford's right hand earlier this week, he's still dealing with a significant contusion that could inhibit his ability to throw the ball. As a result, Stafford seems likely to be at least a limited participant in the team's first practice of the week Wednesday, if not held out of the session entirely. Because Stafford's status for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers is up in the air, Caldwell indicated that he would likely have to balance getting both Stafford and backup Jake Rudock ready for possible starting assignments during the Lions' practices this week.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bothered by bruising in hand•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bruises hand Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suffers hand injury Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Practices without limitations•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ankle showing improvement•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Says ankle isn't 100 percent•
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.